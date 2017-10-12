An 18-year-old woman was issued a summons for hosting a Long Beach house party where minors were allowed to drink alcohol, local police said Thursday.
She told two officers responding to a noise complaint Saturday that she and her friends were having a party at her West Park Avenue home, police said.
But the officers saw open alcoholic beverages in her home and about 15 people around her age, police said.
She was issued a summons for violating the city’s social host ordinance, which allows police to cite any host over the age of 16. Her name was not released due to the Long Beach police policy of withholding names of teenagers who have not been charged with felonies.
According to the city’s website, Long Beach was the first municipality in the state to pass a social host law, in 2006.
