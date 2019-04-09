A Nassau judge has found that evidence before the grand jury that indicted a Long Beach woman’s daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend in her slaying was “legally sufficient” to support the murder charges against them.

Prosecutors have alleged Francesca Kiel, 22, “served her mother up on a silver platter” for a deadly beating by her boyfriend Ralph Keppler, 29.

Law enforcement officials arrested the Lynbrook couple in November in the death of Theresa Kiel, 56. Both defendants previously pleaded not guilty and remain at Nassau’s jail.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Quinn made his Monday ruling after reviewing a transcript of the grand jury proceeding.

Attorney Marc Gann, who represents Keppler, said Quinn's ruling wasn't a surprise.

"Neither of our clients testified before the grand jury so they don't have our side of the story at this point," Gann said of the defendants.

The victim, a former Malverne teacher, died Nov. 10.

Theresa Kiel had been hospitalized for nearly two years after a December 2016 attack in the entrance of her apartment building left her in a vegetative state.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Nassau district attorney’s office has alleged Keppler hit the victim in the head with a metal dumbbell pipe in a “barbaric” attack motivated by a business dispute.

Keppler had filed a lawsuit before the attack claiming he and his family gave Theresa Kiel and her son Vincent money to develop a dating app, but she squandered it on herself.

Prosecutors say the deadly encounter happened after Francesca Kiel — a college student and waitress — put a GPS tracking device on her mother’s car to alert her to the woman’s whereabouts, and later called a cab company to pick up Keppler after the fatal beating.

In his ruling, Quinn denied defense requests for hearings on whether authorities had probable cause to arrest the defendants.

The judge also said a hearing would be held to review the way in which law enforcement officials got statements from Kiel on Dec. 5, 2016, and on the day of her arrest.

A prosecutor alleged at Kiel's arraignment in Nassau County Court that she laughed in detectives’ faces when she heard she would face a murder charge.

But Kiel's attorney, Geoffrey Prime, said Tuesday he was "disappointed in the district attorney's characterization of Francesca's reaction upon hearing she was facing a murder charge for her mother's death."

"It was just a chuckle of shock and disbelief," he said.

Prime added of Quinn's decision: "The case is moving along as we expected. I'm glad the judge had the opportunity to view the grand jury minutes. We're confident Francesca is getting as fair amount of justice as she can get as this point."

Quinn also said in his ruling that a hearing would be held to determine if Keppler was speaking voluntarily when he made statements to police on the day of his arrest following the victim's death.

Court records show Keppler was in a police car heading to Nassau County Police Department's homicide squad office when he said he "knew this day was coming" and that his attorney had prepared him for it.

Keppler added that what happened was "all on Vincent," an apparent reference to Theresa Kiel's son, claiming the man had taken "all of the money" from Keppler, his family and other investors.

The judge also granted a request from prosecutors to consolidate a prior indictment into one case against Keppler, who had worked as a New York City correction officer.

Before Theresa Kiel's death, Keppler had been facing charges including attempted murder following his initial arrest in January 2018 — charges his attorney said Tuesday the defense knew would be upgraded after the woman's death.

Prosecutors didn't immediately comment Tuesday on the judge's decision.