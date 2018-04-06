TODAY'S PAPER
Long Beach man had altered semi-automatic rifle, cops say

Nassau police said Justin Taylor was arrested after investigation of an incident at the Coast Guard Station in Jones Beach.

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A Long Beach man was arrested Thursday after detectives said they found an altered semi-automatic rifle with fully loaded magazines inside his home, Nassau County police said.

Justin Taylor, 25, of West Hudson Street, was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and will be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Nassau police said they responded to an “incident” involving Taylor on Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Coast Guard Station in Jones Beach. Detectives said a subsequent investigation led to the discovery of the altered weapon at Taylor’s home.

Taylor was arrested without incident.

Nassau police did not provide details about the incident at the Coast Guard station or whether Taylor is a member of the service.

Headshot

Robert Brodsky is a Nassau County political reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

