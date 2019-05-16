A Long Beach man who police said operated a clandestine meth lab in his garage pleaded not guilty Thursday to a felony charge while still hospitalized nearly a week after he was found unconscious on his lawn.

Law enforcement officials said they discovered the illicit drug operation on May 10 at Jovan Weinstock’s West Beech Street home after finding him injured outside his property.

Long Beach City Court Judge Corey Klein remanded Weinstock, 40, into law enforcement custody at his arraignment on a first-degree reckless endangerment charge, according to court officials.

The court proceeding happened at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside, where Weinstock remains a patient for now, authorities said.

The felony charge accuses Weinstock of creating “a grave risk of death” for neighbors who live within 100 feet of his home by operating a meth lab in his garage that had numerous hazardous and explosive chemicals.

Police have said the lab had an active source heating a liquid and a chemical process appeared to be underway at the time of their emergency response, which also led to an evacuation of surrounding homes.

Authorities also said they seized a very large quantity of chemicals, lab equipment and electronic devices from the property.

Weinstock’s defense attorney, Mitchell Barnett, said Thursday that his client had been on a ventilator for several days during his hospitalization and began breathing on his own two days ago.

The Mineola attorney said he reserved Weinstock’s right to seek bail in the future, and didn’t argue for his release Thursday.

Barnett said the defense has to do its own investigation into what happened at Weinstock’s house and whether what was going on was even illegal.

Neighbors have described Weinstock as a brilliant individual with a penchant for science, and one said he worked as a glassblower.

State records show Weinstock has a clinical laboratory technologist license.

He’s due to appear before a judge again on May 24.