Long Beach City police said they are investigating reports of shots being fired Tuesday night on the street a few blocks north of City Hall.

Officers responded to an alert from the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system at 5:40 p.m. on Magnolia Boulevard south of West Hudson Street, police Lt. Mark Stark said.

Crime Scene detectives from the Nassau County Police Department found two holes in a vinyl fence, but recovered no bullets or casings, Stark said.

About the same time, Long Beach officers got a report of a man being treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound, and went there to interview him, Stark said.

The man refused to answer questions and hospital officials refused to talk about the man’s condition, citing privacy rules, Stark said.

He said the case remains under investigation.