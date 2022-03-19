TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Man found shot, critically hurt in Long Beach, police say

A man was found shot on E. Broadway

A man was found shot on E. Broadway in Long Beach early Saturday. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Long Beach police are looking for the shooter of a man who was found critically injured early Saturday.

Police said they received 911 calls reporting shots fired and found the man about 2:30 a.m. near 425 E. Broadway.

Paramedics performed lifesaving treatment at the scene and took the man by ambulance to a hospital, where he underwent surgery, police said. The man was listed in "highly critical" condition Saturday morning, officials said.

Police were investigating the cause of the shooting and looking for suspects. No arrests have been made.

Long Beach police were working with a Nassau County crime scene investigation team and homicide detectives, police said.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

