Long Beach police are looking for the shooter of a man who was found critically injured early Saturday.

Police said they received 911 calls reporting shots fired and found the man about 2:30 a.m. near 425 E. Broadway.

Paramedics performed lifesaving treatment at the scene and took the man by ambulance to a hospital, where he underwent surgery, police said. The man was listed in "highly critical" condition Saturday morning, officials said.

Police were investigating the cause of the shooting and looking for suspects. No arrests have been made.

Long Beach police were working with a Nassau County crime scene investigation team and homicide detectives, police said.