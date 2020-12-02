TODAY'S PAPER
Officials to announce 'birth tourism' arrests on LI

By Robert E. Kessler robert.kessler@newsday.com
Federal prosecutors are scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday morning to announce an indictment charging multiple people in a "birth tourism" fraud and money laundering scheme on Long Island.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Easter District Seth D. DuCharme, Special Agent-in-Charge Christopher Lau, Homeland Securty Investigations, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini and Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart are expected to reveal details of the investigation at the news conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Robert E. Kessler robert.kessler@newsday.com

Bob Kessler covers federal law, including law enforcement agencies such as the FBI, DEA, IRS and ATF, as well as the federal courts.

