A Rockville Centre doctor who "cravenly" wrote "shocking" numbers of opioid prescriptions for drug addicted patients was charged Thursday with five counts of depraved indifference murder — the first time a physician in New York State is believed to face these charges, Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said.

George Blatti, 75, was arraigned Nassau County Criminal Court on five counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his patients and 11 counts of first-degree reckless endangerment involving six other patients. Judge Fran Ricigliano held Blatti without bail.

If convicted of the top count, he faces 25 years to life in prison.

At a news conference after the arraignment, Singas called Blatti a "serial killer" who used his prescription pad as a murder weapon.

"This physician who swore an oath to do no harm allegedly ignored relentless warnings regarding the dangers posed by his prescribing practices," Singas said.

Blatti was previously charged in 2019 in a 54-count indictment with writing prescriptions for 1.8 million units of opioids, including from his car, a Dunkin’ Donuts and a shuttered Radio Shack, often without an examination.

Singas said Blatti was repeatedly warned about his prescribing practices by insurance companies, pharmacists, state officials, family members and even three addicts themselves who pleaded with the doctor to cut them off.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Despite these drumbeats of warnings and desperate pleas; despite his training and many years of experience; despite unmistakable signs that the patients he was seeing were in the throes of addiction that was debilitating; we allege this defendant cravenly continued to prescribe shockingly reckless and foreseeably lethal doses of dangerous painkillers all the while billing insurance and collecting cash," Singas said.

In court Thursday, defense attorney Jeffrey Groder said his client has prostate cancer, heart disease, chronic asthma and has yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"To say my client is no risk of flight is an understatement," Groder said.

The two sets of charges will eventually be merged, officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.