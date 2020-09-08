TODAY'S PAPER
Driver targeted in Long Island Expressway shooting, Suffolk police say

Nassau and Suffolk County police at the scene

Nassau and Suffolk County police at the scene where a person was shot in a car in Melville about 11:30 p.m. Monday. Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 28-year-old Peekskill man was wounded in what police believe was a targeted shooting late Monday night on the Long Island Expressway in Melville.

Suffolk County police said the man was driving an SUV west between Route 110 and Round Swamp Road when he was struck in the leg by a bullet "believed to be fired" from another vehicle at about 11:30 p.m.

A passenger in the SUV was uninjured, police said.

Police did not immediately say why investigators believe the driver was targeted, but said the shooting did not involve road rage.

It was not immediately clear if either the driver or passenger was cooperating with police in the investigation.

Police said the wounded driver was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, where he was treated and released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS or Second Squad detectives at 631-854-8252.

All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

