Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District Mark Lesko announced on Monday a number of key appoinments involving federal prosecutors with deep roots on Long Island.

Lesko named as his chief assistant Jacquelyn Kasulis, the second in command of the office’s Criminal, Civil, Administrative and Appeals divisions.

Kasulis, was born on Long Island and had lived in Mineola, where her father was a doctor at Winthrop University Hospital, until she was 5-years-old and her family moved to Florida.

She joined the office in 2008 and was most recently the chief of the criminal division. Among her noted cases was the successful prosecution of pharmaceutical manufacturer Martin Shkreli for a number of frauds.

Replacing Kasulis, Lesko named Nicole Boeckmann, the longtime Chief of the office’s Long Island Division.

Boeckmann, a former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney, joined the office in 2004 and was one of prosecutors whose work lead to the convictions of former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota and a chief aide, Christopher McPartland. Among her other numerous cases have been prosecutions of gangs on Long Island.

Lesko also named John Durham as the Acting Chief of the Long Island office, replacing Boeckmann.

"For over a decade, John has spearheaded efforts to dismantle and disrupt the operations of MS-13 in the EDNY, as well as nationally and internationally," Lesko said.

Durham, who joined the office in 2005, "has led teams of AUSAs and investigators that have arrested and convicted hundreds of MS-13 leaders, members and associates, including dozens who have committed one or more murders," Lesko said.

Durham most recently had been Deputy Chief of the Long Island Division.

In Durham’s place, Lesko named Catherine Mirabile, who has been a senior trial counsel in the office, as Acting Deputy Chief of the Long Island Division.

Mirabile "led the investigation and prosecution" of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife Linda, as well of that of former Suffolk County Conservative Party leader Edward Walsh, Lesko noted.

In addition to Long Island, the Eastern District also is responsible for federal law enforcement in Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island, with 175 prosecutors based in Central Islip and Brooklyn.