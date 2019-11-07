Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn on Thursday charged a Long Island-based company with illegally importing and selling Chinese-made surveiilance and security equipment with "known cybersecurity vulnerability" to customers _ including U.S. government agencies _ while falsely representing the goods were U.S.-made.

Authorities allege Commack-based Aventura Technologies, Inc. and seven of its current and former employees ran the alleged scheme that authorities say dated back to 2006. Aventura has made $88 million in sales since November 2010, according to authorities.

Charged in the scheme, according to authorities, are Jack Cabasso, 61, of Northport, Aventura's managing director and de facto owner and operator; Jack Cabasso's wife, Frances Cabasso, 59, of Northport, identified as an owner and chief executive officer of the company.

Also charged are senior executives in the company: Jonathan Lasker, 34, of Port Jefferson Station, Christine Lavonne Lazarus, 45, of Shirley and Eduard Matulik, 42, of North Massapequa; and current employee Wayne Marino, 39, of Rocky Point and recently retired employee Alan Schwartz, 70, of Smithtown.

Four of the defendants are charged with defrauding the federal government by allegedly falsely claiming that Frances Cabasso was the owner and operator of Aventura in order to obtain access to government contracts reserved for women-owned businesses, according to authorities. But the business was operated by her husband, authorities said. The couple is also charged with laundering the proceeds of their allegeldy fraudulent schemes, authorities said.

Six of the defendants were arrested this morning and are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon before a federal judge. Law enforcement has executed search warrants at the Northport home of Jack and Frances Cabasso and seized their 70-foot luxury yacht. The government has also frozen approximately $3 miliion in 12 financial accounts that contain proceeds from the allegedly unlawful conduct, according to authorities.

More than two dozen agents from the FBI, Customs and Border Protection, IRS and the Defense Criminal Investigative Service flooded the firm’s rear parking lot Thursday morning in an industrial neighborhood.

Agents, who blocked public access to the property, could be seen removing items from a large trailer. A large crane was brought on site to remove boxes of heavy material from the 48 Mall Dr. Agents were also removing boxes from a large indoor warehouse.

Other agencies on site included personnel from the Government Services Agency Inspector General and Naval Criminal Investigative Services.

Multiple calls to company officials were not immediately returned.

Aventura Technologies Inc. is currently receiving tax breaks from the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency for the office at 48 Mall Dr. The company saved $71,785 in 2018 on a total property tax bill of $107,651, according to a state filing.

The technology company has invested $2.8 million in the 19,500-square-foot Commack office since 2014, when it was awarded the tax breaks. The company has 27 employees who earn between $65,000 and $70,000 per year, on average, the filing shows.

A spokesman for the Suffolk IDA wasn’t immediately available to comment. Aventura’s tax-break deal is for 12 years.

Aventura received assistance because it pledged to open a business incubator at the Mall Drive building, which had been home to pharmaceutical giant Forest Laboratories.

In 2014, Lasker, the company's operations director, told Suffolk County officials that demand for security cameras, software and monitoring equipment has increased because of violence at home and abroad.

He said 60% of Aventura's sales came from the federal government, including the Treasury Department, Homeland Security Department and Defense Department.

The 19-year-old company also has provided security systems to public schools in Wichita, Kansas, and Washington, D.C., and the Caribbean island of Aruba.

"All of our products are assemble on Long Island," Lasker told the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency at that time.

With Theresa Sandler and James T. Madore