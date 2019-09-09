A MS-13 member was sentenced Monday to 50 years in prison for his part in the killing of four young men in a Central Islip park when he was 15 years old in 2017.

Freiry Martinez of Brentwood, who was known by the street names of “Freddy,” “Discreto,” and “Sovietico,” pleaded guilty in September 2018 for his role in the killings, which even his defense attorney conceded in court papers was “breathtaking in its violence.”

Martinez pleaded guilty to a single count of racketeering with five predicate acts: conspiracy to murder rival gang members, and four individual counts of murder — one for each of the victims.

The killings in April 2017 further fueled a national focus on MS-13, following the equally brutal murders several months earlier of two teenage Brentwood High School girls — Nisa Mickens and Kyla Cuevas — by other members of the gang. President Donald Trump and then-U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions vowed to crush the gang.

Authorities identified the four victims as Michael Lopez Benegas, then 20, of Brentwood; Justin Llivicura, 16, of East Patchogue; Jose Tigre, 18, of Bellport; and Jefferson Villalobos, 18, of Pompano Beach, Florida.

When he pleaded guilty in September 2018, Martinez — 15 years and 11 months old at the time of the killings — admitted he used a machete to “hit someone repeatedly … Justin Llivicura.”

Martinez was not the only juvenile involved in the killings. Federal prosecutors have charged six juveniles and four adults for taking part in the killings in a “frenzy of violence” in which, the prosecutors said, the victims were “savagely attacked” with machetes, knives and tree limbs.

The mastermind of the killings, according to federal prosecutors, was Josue Portillo, who was also 15 years old at the time of the killings. He was sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the killings.

Before the attack, Portillio “had an altercation at a 7-11 convenience store with Witness-1 and several of the other victims,” and told fellow gang members about it, prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum in the Martinez case.

The victims involved in the previous 7-Eleven incident were not identified. Nor was “Witness-1,” who prosecutors said was lured to the park along with the victims by two female juvenile associates of MS-13, under the guise of smoking marijuana. But “Witness-1” fled the scene when the attack began, prosecutors said.

MS-13 thought the victims were members of the rival 18th Street gang, and “Witness-1” had disrespected the gang by flashing MS-13 signs, as if he were a member of MS-13 gang, prosecutors said in the court papers.

Parents of the victims denied that they were involved in any gang activity in the days following the attack.

Though both Martinez and Portillo were juveniles, prosecutors successfully argued that they should be treated to adults because the killings and their previous actions for MS-13 showed that they were, in effect, incorrigible.

“Most 15 year olds are worried about a chemistry test at school or making the football team, not plotting a grotesque attack and murder of four other teenagers,” the head of the FBI's New York office, William Sweeney, said at the time of Martinez’s plea.

Juveniles can only be sentenced to prison until they are 21 years old. Juveniles converted to adult status can face up to life in prison, but not face the death penalty.

In Martinez’s case, prosecutors said in court papers he had fled to Virginia and Maryland after the park killings and wasn’t captured until seven months later, during which time he took part with MS-13 members there in assaults, “street-level drug sales, and participating in the armed robberies of check-cashing establishments. “ Martinez also took a leadership position in one Virginia MS-13 clique while a fugitive, prosecutors said.

Newsday has reported that though federal prosecutors have convicted hundreds of MS-13 members on Long Island since the early 2000s, the more recent spate of extreme violence has been attributed to an influx of relatively young members of MS-13 from Central America, according to gang expert and sources.

The newer younger gang members are a small fraction of the thousands of unaccompanied minors who have entered the country since 2015. But these younger MS-13 members are more violent even by the standards of older gang members and are anxious to prove their gang status to fill the niche left by ongoing gang prosecutions and convictions.

Defense attorney Martin Geduldig , in arguing in court papers that his client should get a 25-year prison sentence, said that his grandmother had sent him from El Salvador to live with an aunt on Long Island to get away from the gang in his native country.

“In a stunning turn of events, [he] quickly discovered his aunt lived in a community overwhelmed with gang members,” Geduldig wrote. “Unfortunately the grandmother did not know that [he] was being sent to one of the most dangerous hot spots in the United States.”

While juveniles cannot face the death penalty, four members of MS-13 accused of involvement in the killings in the park are awaiting a decision by federal prosecutors as to whether to seek the death penalty in their cases. They have been identified as: Alexis Hernandez, Santos Leonel Ortiz-Flores and Omar Villalta, all of Central Islip, and Edwin Diaz [no information]. The adult members of MS-13 charged in the killings of the Mickens and Cuevas teens, are also awaiting a decision on whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty in their cases.

The crackdown on MS-13 by the FBI’s Long Island Gang Task Force, HSI, and Nassau and Suffolk police since the killings of the two girls and the park victims, has sharply reduced MS-13 activity on Long Island, officials have said.