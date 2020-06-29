A former bookkeeper who fatally clubbed a young file clerk in her family's Great Neck Estates home more than three decades ago got out of a Poughkeepsie prison Monday after parole commissioners recently decided to grant his release, according to state corrections officials.

Bruce Haims killed Pamela Sharon, then 21, in an attack in the summer of 1983 in which he also tried to rape her.

A Nassau jury convicted Haims of murder, manslaughter and attempted rape in 1984 before a judge sentenced him to 25 years to life behind bars.

Now that's he free, Haims will have to report to parole officials in Brooklyn, according to state records.

In April, the state Parole Board approved the convicted killer's release from Woodbourne Correctional Facility despite insistence from Sharon's family that Haims still was a danger to the community.

The victim's sister, Lisa Sharon, 60, told the board Haims was "unable to rehabilitated," lacked remorse and had "potential to cause harm, even to kill again."

Sharon also previously told Newsday that she had "dedicated 37 years to protecting his next victim" but the board "is opening up the prison door and letting him out and there is nothing I can do."

A transcript of Haims' April interview with parole commissioners showed he said he was "a safe bet," Newsday previously reported.

"I am a person that's never gonna hurt another humban being again. I'm the person that's gonna go home and try and live my life as quietly as possible," Haims also said.

The former Great Neck man, who was dating a close friend of the victim's at the time of the murder, also told the board he had renewed his Jewish faith while in prison.

Haims said he took part in programs that included one in which he talked about his crimes and learned why he behaved the way he did, before later serving as a peer counselor in the same program for 15 years.

Haims insisted he had "changed as a human being" and said he had found housing at a facility where he could comply with sex offender restrictions and a job in which he would work in accounts receivable or online sales.

At the time of the murder, Haims used a 20-pound shillelagh, an Irish walking stick, to beat the victim after she let him into her family's home but then turned him down for a date.

The victim went upstairs to shower before Haims followed her and bludgeoned her.

Haims' lawyer told jurors during his trial that they shouldn't convict him of murder because he was mentally ill and not legally responsible.

The defense said Haims lived in a bizarre dream world filled with perverse sexual fantasies and had been planning to murder a woman for some time.

While approved for release as soon as late May, state correction officials previously said Haims hadn't gotten out of prison yet because he had refused to take part in a court hearing to determine his sex offender risk level.

But a state corrections spokesman said Monday that Haims had since been assigned a risk level.

The official also said corrections officials still were investigating an anonymous letter that the sister of Haims' former girlfriend recently received that warned of his pending release.

The victim's sister didn't immediately respond to an inquiry Monday.