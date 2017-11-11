Riverhead police are searching for a man who broke into a Wading River gas station and stole scratch-off lottery tickets.

A man was seen on surveillance footage pulling up in a dark pickup to the Speedway gas station at 6305 Route 25A shortly after 4 a.m., police said.

The man threw a brick through the glass door and stole a large number of New York State Lottery scratch-off tickets, before speeding away, police said.

Detectives responded to an alarm and used a K-9 unit, but could not locate the suspect after the burglary. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Riverhead police at 631-727-4500 ext. 332.