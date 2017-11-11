This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Wading River burglar stole scratch-off lottery tickets, cops says

By John Asbury  john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Riverhead police are searching for a man who broke into a Wading River gas station and stole scratch-off lottery tickets.

A man was seen on surveillance footage pulling up in a dark pickup to the Speedway gas station at 6305 Route 25A shortly after 4 a.m., police said.

The man threw a brick through the glass door and stole a large number of New York State Lottery scratch-off tickets, before speeding away, police said.

Detectives responded to an alarm and used a K-9 unit, but could not locate the suspect after the burglary. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Riverhead police at 631-727-4500 ext. 332.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

