Two men covered up in winter garb got away with $15,000 worth of Louis Vuitton designer bags and accessories Tuesday from a department store at a Huntington Station mall, Suffolk police said.

The two wore hats, scarves, sunglasses and gloves inside the Saks Fifth Avenue store at Walt Whitman Shops as they hustled away with six designer handbags and other Louis Vuitton items about 3:25 p.m., police said. They took off in a vehicle, police said.

Other details were not immediately available Tuesday night.

Second Precinct detectives ask that anyone with information on this larceny call them at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.