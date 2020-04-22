A Bronx man caught shoplifting at a Lowes in North Lawrence on Tuesday was arrested after police said he threatened an employee and claimed he was a police officer and had a gun.

A 38-year-old man who works at the store spotted the suspect hiding “multiple items” under his clothes and trying to leave without paying, the Nassau police statement said.

The worker asked Sekou Shutsha, 51, to return back into the store. Police said Shutsha then threatened violence against the employee and everyone in the store, before pointing what the police called "an object" at the worker.

Shutsha was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on charges of robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, petit larceny, menacing, and possession of burglar tools. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.