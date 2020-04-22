TODAY'S PAPER
North Lawrence shoplifter claimed to be cop and have a gun, Nassau police say

Sekou Shutsha, 51, was to be arraigned Wednesday

Sekou Shutsha, 51, was to be arraigned Wednesday on charges of robbery, weapons possession, petit larceny, menacing and possession of burglar tools. Credit: NCPD

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A Bronx man caught shoplifting at a Lowes in North Lawrence on Tuesday was arrested after police said he threatened an employee and claimed he was a police officer and had a gun.

A 38-year-old man who works at the store spotted the suspect hiding “multiple items” under his clothes and trying to leave without paying, the Nassau police statement said.

The worker asked Sekou Shutsha, 51, to return back into the store. Police said Shutsha then threatened violence against the employee and everyone in the store, before pointing what the police called "an object" at the worker.

Shutsha was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on charges of robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, petit larceny, menacing, and possession of burglar tools. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

