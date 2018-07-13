TODAY'S PAPER
Hicksville man attacked girlfriend and 1-year-old daughter

According to detectives, Luis Urrutia, 30, got into

According to detectives, Luis Urrutia, 30, got into an argument with his 21-year-old girlfriend on June 16 at their Hicksville residence.  Photo Credit: NCPD

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com
A Hicksville man attacked his girlfriend, shoved their 1-year-old daughter to the ground, then injured a detective who tried to take him into custody, Nassau police said Thursday.

During an argument June 16 at their home, Luis Urrutia, 30, slashed the wrist of his girlfriend, 21, with a box cutter, ripped out her hair and grabbed her cellphone when she tried to call police, authorities said.

Urrutia then shoved his daughter, causing her to hit her head, and ran off, police said.

Both victims were treated at a hospital and released, officials said.

Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, investigators tracked Urrutia's cellphone to East Hills and found him on Andover Road, police said. He fought with a detective trying to arrest him, injuring the officer's shoulder, police said. The detective was treated at a hospital and released, police said.

Urrutia, of Princess Street, was scheduled to be arraigned Friday on three counts of second-degree assault, third-degree robbery, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree coercion, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Police said he also had a Family Court arrest warrant but details on that were not available Thursday night.

