Long IslandCrime

3rd man charged with stealing luxury cars in Nassau, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A third suspect from Queens was arrested and charged with stealing just under a dozen luxury cars from four Nassau communities over an approximately four-week period starting in August, Nassau police said on Friday.

Audis, Mercedes, BMWs, a Lexus and a Cadillac were stolen from East Hills, Garden City Park, Old Westbury and Syosset by Derby Collaguazo, of Elmhurst, and two men arrested on Sept. 25 — Jorge Alvarez, 18, and Matthew Garcia, 21, both of Queens, police said.

Alvarez and Garcia were arrested after "assorted merchandise" was stolen from a garage in Woodbury at about 3 a.m. Sept. 25, police said. An "extensive investigation," they said, led them to the two men.

All three face multiple counts of grand larceny. Collaguazo, set to be arraigned on Friday, was the only one not also charged with burglary.

Alvarez and Garcia were arraigned on Sept. 27. An attorney for Alvarez declined to comment. The Legal Aid Society of Nassau County, which represents Garcia, was not immediately available.

It was not known if Collaguazo was represented by counsel.

