Man charged with setting early morning fire at Riverhead church

Town of Riverhead police charged a local man

Town of Riverhead police charged a local man with intentionally setting a fire at Luz En Tu Senda church at 941 Roanoke Ave. in Riverhead early Saturday morning. Photo Credit: Google Maps

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com @Writingrachel
Riverhead police arrested a Riverhead man,  accusing him of intentionally setting fire to a church early Saturday morning.

Riverhead police said they received a call of a fire at Luz En Tu Senda church at 941 Roanoke Ave. at 2:22 a.m. Saturday and found the blaze on the outside of the rear of the building.

The fire entered the interior of the church, Riverhead police said, and the Riverhead Fire Department extinguished the flames.

No one was in the building at the time and no injuries were reported, police said.

The Riverhead Police Detective Division, Riverhead Fire Marshal’s Office and Suffolk County Police Arson Section responded to the scene and investigators determined that a man had allegedly intentionally set the fire, Riverhead police said.

Using images captured on surveillance cameras, police arrested Lee A. Ragland, 33, and charged him with third-degree arson.

He was held for arraignment in Riverhead Justice Court Sunday.

An attorney for Ragland could not be immediately reached.

Police ask anyone with additional information to contact the Riverhead Detective Division at 631-727-4500, ext. 312. All calls will remain confidential.

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

