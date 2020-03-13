A Lyft driver was arrested Thursday evening and charged with forcibly touching a 30-year-old female passenger during an incident in Levittown on Feb. 2, Nassau County police said.

The driver, identified as Jaspal Shergill, 35, of Seymour Lane, Hicksville, was arrested at 6:55 p.m. and charged with forcible touching and third-degree sexual abuse. He is scheduled for arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said Shergill, while working as a Lyft driver, forcibly touched the passenger during an incident at a Taco Bell on Hempstead Turnpike at about 1:10 a.m. on Feb. 2.

Eighth Squad detectives said they are continuing the investigation and are asking anyone who believes they have been a victim of a similar incident to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.