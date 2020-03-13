TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Lyft driver arrested, forcibly touched woman in Hicksville

By John Valenti
A Lyft driver was arrested Thursday evening and charged with forcibly touching a 30-year-old female passenger during an incident in Levittown on Feb. 2, Nassau County police said.

The driver, identified as Jaspal Shergill, 35, of Seymour Lane, Hicksville, was arrested at 6:55 p.m. and charged with forcible touching and third-degree sexual abuse. He is scheduled for arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said Shergill, while working as a Lyft driver, forcibly touched the passenger during an incident at a Taco Bell on Hempstead Turnpike at about 1:10 a.m. on Feb. 2.

Eighth Squad detectives said they are continuing the investigation and are asking anyone who believes they have been a victim of a similar incident to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

