Long Island

Cops: Lyft driver arrested for 17 license suspensions

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
A Lyft driver who on Saturday ran out of gas after dropping off a passenger  was arrested for having 17 license suspensions, Suffolk County police said.

Leith Crossen, 57, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, was charged with a felony, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

Crossen was driving a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta on Woodbury Road near the Cold Spring Harbor train station when officers, responding to a 911 call of a possible intoxicated driver, noticed his car had stopped around 9:35 p.m., police said.

Crossen was not intoxicated but had run out of gas, police said.

Officers checked his driver’s license and discovered the 17 suspensions, they said.

Arraignment and attorney information for Crossen wasn't immediately available.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

