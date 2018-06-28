Seven members of a U.S. Marshals task force had to be evaluated by doctors after a Coram man threw illegal drugs at them when they tried to arrest him, a spokeswoman for the federal agency said.

Cory Cornish, 27, was wanted on a Suffolk County warrant for assault and a state parole warrant, the spokeswoman said. When the officers attempted to take him into custody in Lynbrook, he tried to flee in a vehicle, crashing less than a block away, she said in a statement.

The spokeswoman did not specifiy what drugs Cornish allegedly threw at the officers.

Only two task force members did not have to be taken to a local hospital. The other seven were cleared after being checked over by doctors, the spokeswoman said.

The U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Task Force had assembled a team that included two deputy U.S. marshals, three officers with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, one with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Department, one with the Nassau County Police Department, and two with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Officers from the Lynbrook Police Department arrived on the scene after the confrontation began, the spokeswoman said.