The fatal overdose of a 34-year-old woman in a Lynbrook motel last week led to the arrest of two men who police are linking to her death, Nassau police said.

John Funches, 44, of Elm Avenue in Hempstead, and Barshawn Potter, 33, of Westbury Avenue in Westbury were arrested at the motel on May 3 following an investigation by Narcotics Vice Bureau detectives into the death of a woman that day at the Capri Motor Lodge on Freer Street, police said.

Police said Funches had in his possession 25 blue glassine envelopes containing a substance believed to be heroin and substances officers believed to be crack cocaine. Police believe he gave or sold the woman the drugs that triggered her overdose, a police spokesman said.

He was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on May 4 on charges of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Court records show that Funches was being held on $30,000 cash or $60,000 bond and he was represented by the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County. His attorney could not be reached late Friday.

He is due back in court May 14, records show.

Potter was charged with fourth-degree criminal facilitation and was issued a desk appearance ticket, police said, adding that he is scheduled to appear in First District Court in Hempstead on June 14.