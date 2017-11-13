This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Long IslandCrime

Central Islip man sentenced for machete murder, DA says

Santos Torres, of Central Islip, was sentenced Monday

Santos Torres, of Central Islip, was sentenced Monday in the 2016 fatal machete attack on another man, according to the Suffolk district attorney's office. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Zachary R. Dowdy  zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
A Central Islip man who authorities said attacked his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend with a machete last year — and caused injuries that the victim died of later — has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the killing, according to a news release issued by Suffolk district attorney’s office.

Santos Torres, 44, of Whitetail Lane was sentenced Monday by Suffolk County Court Judge...

