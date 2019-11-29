A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg in Mastic on Thursday night, possibly by someone in a blue van, Suffolk police said.

The shooting occurred on Madison Street at about 11 p.m. Police said the suspect fled south on that road.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information should call 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.