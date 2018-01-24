TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

DA: Postal carrier, girlfriend stole credit cards from mail

Worker and his girlfriend bought ID of cardholders with bitcoin, then used the cards to make high-end clothing purchases, prosecutors say.

Shantavia Davis, 33, at police headquarters in Mineola

Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A mail carrier and his girlfriend stole at least 30 credit cards from the Garden City post office and used them to buy luxury goods, prosecutors said Wednesday in announcing their arrests.

Naquan Wilson, 28, of Perth Amboy, New Jersey, stole credits cards mailed to residents, then activated them using the card owners’ personal information he bought via the internet with bitcoin, a form of cryptocurrency, Nassau County prosecutors said.

Wilson and his live-in girlfriend, Shantavia Davis, 33, used the stolen credit cards and bought luxury items, including Gucci and Louis Vuitton handbags, and Christian Louboutin shoes, officials said.

“He was purchasing them for his own use and he was selling the merchandise for cash,” said prosecutor Lauren Littman.

Wilson was arrested Tuesday at the end of his shift, and authorities found six stolen credit cards on him, prosecutors said. About $30,000 in cash was found during the execution of a search warrant at his residence, officials said.

He was arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead on multiple charges, including second-degree criminal possession of stolen property, the most serious charge. Wilson has pleaded not guilty.

Davis was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

She resigned from her job as an NYPD security agent in Brooklyn on Wednesday, said Diane Peress, chief of the Nassau district attorney’s economic crimes bureau.

