TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
79° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Major World manager brothers plead guilty to filing false corporate tax returns

Bruce Bendell of Roslyn and Harold Bendell of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey underreported millions in 2009 income and inflated expenses to avoid paying proper taxes, federal officials announced Thursday.

Bruce Bendell, far left, leaves federal court in

Bruce Bendell, far left, leaves federal court in Central Islip on Thursday along with his brother Harold Bendell, 2nd from far right. Both are charged with tax crimes. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com
Print

Two former senior managers at Major World in Long Island City underreported millions in 2009 income  and inflated expenses to avoid paying proper taxes, federal officials announced Thursday.

Brothers Bruce Bendell, 64, of Roslyn and Harold Bendell, 69, of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey pleaded guilty in federal court in Central Islip on Thursday before U.S. District Court Judge Joanna Seybert to filing false corporate tax returns. They will be sentenced Nov. 30 and each faces a maximum of three years in prison.

"Harold and Bruce Bendell admitted that they concealed millions of dollars of their company's income and avoided paying their fair share of taxes to the United States government," said Richard Donoghue, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Before the guilty pleas, the two men paid $3.88 million in restitution to the IRS and resigned from Major World, an auto dealership that widely advertises in the New York radio market.

Scott Resnik, Bruce Bendell's Manhattan attorney, said his client had accepted responsibility for his actions.

"He is cooperating with the government and is focused on rebuilding his life," Resnik said. 

Steven Harfenist, of Lake Success, Harold Bendell's the attorney, said afterward, “This is the resolution of a case that goes back to 2007 and 2009.”

 “We worked with the government to resolve the matter,” said Harfenist, noting that his client and his client’s brother paid restitution even before they entered pleas Thursday

Prosecutors said in August 2010 the men filed corporate tax returns for 2009 that failed to disclose $1.4 million in gross receipts that Major Automotive Companies had received, as well as $2.11 million in cash payroll expenses the company did not pay in payroll taxes.

"Harold and Bruce Bendell took unlawful advantage of the system that financially impacts all Americans," said James Robnett, special agent in charge of the IRS criminal investigations bureau in Brooklyn. 

With Robert E. Kessler

Latest Long Island News

Todd Howe exits federal court in New York Restrictions proposed for corruption trial witness
Discover Long Island, the region's primary tourism agency, Officials seek to raise LI's tourism profile overseas
Karl Holmes of Bay Shore is charged with Police: Man stole $10G from Bay Shore J.C. Penney
Rain may appear Friday evening and Saturday morning, Forecast: Fog, sun, possible storms Friday
Nykki Hunter and fiance' Chris Rojas, share a Infant survives congenital disorder
Todd Howe exits federal court in New York Restrictions urged for corruption trial witness