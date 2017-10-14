Authorities are investigating the shooting of a male bystander during an “altercation” at a restaurant in Shirley early Saturday morning, Suffolk County police said.
Police said the victim was shot at about 12:50 a.m. after a number of customers got involved in an altercation at La Jolla de Oro Restaurant on William Floyd Parkway.
“Police arrived and arrested one person,” police said in an emailed statement. The victim was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries, the statement added.
No further details were immediately available, including the suspect’s identity and the victim’s injuries.
