An Islip Terrace man accidently shot himself in the leg when he adjusted a gun in his waistband while driving on Route 110 in Melville on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers, in a statement, said the man, who is 62, was taken to Nassau University Medical Center and is expected to survive.

The motorist has a gun permit, he said.

The accident occurred at 2:05 p.m. by Spagnoli Road, Meyers said.