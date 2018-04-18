TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk police: Man arrested in Rocky Point bank robbery

Michael O'Brien, 29, of Sound Beach, was arrested

Michael O'Brien, 29, of Sound Beach, was arrested and charged with robbing a BNB Bank on Route 25A in Rocky Point on Tuesday, Suffolk County police said. Photo Credit: SCPD

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A Sound Beach man has been charged with robbing a bank Tuesday afternoon in Rocky Point, police said.

Michael O’Brien, 29, entered the BNB Bank at 75 Rte. 25A about 3:25 p.m. and gave a teller a note demanding money, Suffolk County police said.

The teller complied and O’Brien fled on foot, police said.

He was arrested at his home on Glenwood Drive in Sound Beach about 11 p.m., police said.

Police did not say what led them to O’Brien.

He was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip on a charge of robbery in the third degree, police said.

