A Sound Beach man has been charged with robbing a bank Tuesday afternoon in Rocky Point, police said.

Michael O’Brien, 29, entered the BNB Bank at 75 Rte. 25A about 3:25 p.m. and gave a teller a note demanding money, Suffolk County police said.

The teller complied and O’Brien fled on foot, police said.

He was arrested at his home on Glenwood Drive in Sound Beach about 11 p.m., police said.

Police did not say what led them to O’Brien.

He was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip on a charge of robbery in the third degree, police said.