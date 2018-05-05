TODAY'S PAPER
Hewlett man stole jewelry, cash from neighbors, police say

John Moruzzi, 28, of Hewlett, was arrested on

John Moruzzi, 28, of Hewlett, was arrested on Friday and charged with multiple burglaries in Hewlett, according to Nassau County police. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Nassau County police say John Moruzzi kept his criminal activity close to home, burglarizing the homes of his neighbors in Hewlett.

Moruzzi, 28, of Chatham Road, allegedly stole cash and jewelry from two homes on his street in early April, and attempted but failed in a burglary attempt on another home on April 20, police said.

He also struck another Hewlett home on Trinity Place on April 26, they said.

Police located him at 6:30 p.m. Friday and arrested him without incident in Valley Stream.

Moruzzi was charged with three counts of burglary second degree. He was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.

