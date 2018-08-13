A Wantagh man is behind bars on multiple felony charges after a bust Saturday that police said led to a stash of about $20,000 in drugs and generated evidence linking him to three overdoses, including two fatalities.

Court records show Benji Diskin, 61, pleaded not guilty to several drug offenses in Hempstead district court Sunday before a judge set his bond at $200,000.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said at a Monday news conference that police found evidence linking Diskin to two drug overdose deaths in Suffolk County and one nearly fatal overdose in Nassau, all of which happened this year.

“I can’t discuss the details of it,” Ryder said of what he called a continuing probe, but confirmed Diskin could face upgraded charges.

Police charged Diskin, of the 300 block of Twin Lake South, with seven counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, including one second-degree count, five third-degree counts and one fourth degree count. He also faces two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, according to authorities.

His arrest grew out of a long-term investigation by the Long Island Heroin Task Force, according to authorities, who said Diskin sold about $36,000 in drugs every week, stashing them in his home and in an Amityville storage unit.

Police said they seized heroin, cocaine, crack, Suboxone, Clonazepam and about $9,500 in cash after searches Sunday morning at those two locations. Among other items recovered were soda cans with false bottoms that screwed off so drugs could be hidden inside, scales and drug packaging, according to police.

On Saturday evening, detectives saw Diskin park a Hyundai Elantra on Grove Street off Railroad Avenue in Wantagh before another man got into the backseat and gave Diskin money, according to a felony complaint.

Diskin gave the man a red plastic bag with cocaine inside that police later seized, while also arresting that man, court records show.

Law enforcement officials said the probe was part of what they’ve dubbed Operation Natalie, a five-pronged attack on Nassau County’s opioids crisis.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Monday that while Diskin “is not a pharmacist,” he sold “a wide variety of drugs.”

She added: “We all know that we have a drug crisis here on Long Island . . . . And we always say that we can’t solve it by enforcement alone. But enforcement is an incredibly important part of making sure that we hold dealers accountable and keep our families and our communities safe.”