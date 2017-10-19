Officers responding to a 911 call reporting an assault in progress Wednesday night near the Riverhead train station found a man who had been sliced with a knife, police said.
Riverhead Town police said the victim was transported by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance to nearby Peconic Bay Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police did not release the age of the victim but said he was treated for “a laceration to his ear and neck” and released.
Police did not release an age or residence for Lopez.
Police said they searched for a suspect, but said the search by a canine unit failed to locate anyone.
The investigation determined that the assault occurred at 8:44 p.m. behind an auto glass shop on West Main Street about a block south of the Long Island Rail Road station.
Police asked anyone with information about the assault to call them at 631-727-4500.
All calls will remain confidential.
