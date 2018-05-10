A Williston Park man has been charged with attempted murder after firing shots at another person Wednesday night in Hempstead, Nassau County police said.

Akini Gibbs, 34, of Willis Avenue, was driving a gray 2009 BMW on Jackson Street at 6:59 p.m. when he fired several shots at an unknown victim, police said.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter report, an electronic gunfire detector, saw the vehicle on Front Street, police said.

Gibbs fled on foot and was arrested in a garage on Phoenix Street, police said. Shell casings were found at the scene of the reported gunfire, police said.

Gibbs was awaiting arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and other charges, police said.