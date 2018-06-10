TODAY'S PAPER
Man charged in East Hills after driving drunk with children in van

Mahendra Ro Samaroo, 39, of Gotha, Florida, was

Mahendra Ro Samaroo, 39, of Gotha, Florida, was arrested in East Hills on Sunday, and charged with driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law, Nassau police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Christine Chung christine.chung@newsday.com @chrisychung
A 39-year-old Florida man was arrested Sunday morning in East Hills and charged with driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, police said.

Mahendra Ro Samaroo, of Gotha, Florida, was stopped by a Nassau police officer at 1:31 a.m. in East Hills. The officer was on routine patrol and saw Samaroo fail to signal for a lane change and fail to maintain the lane while driving south on Glen Cove Road in a 2018 Dodge Caravan, according to Nassau police.

Samaroo was described by police as having glassy, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcohol. He was driving with his 8-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son in the back seat of the vehicle.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and driving while intoxicated. He also broke several vehicle traffic safety laws regarding speed and lane changes, police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Newsday

Christine Chung covers the Town of North Hempstead, writing about local government, development, transparency and breaking news.

