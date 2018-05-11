Suffolk County police have charged a Medford man with killing a Mastic Beach woman whose death had gone unsolved for seven years.

William Hubbard, 48, was arrested on County Road 111 in Manorville on Thursday night. He was scheduled to be arraigned on a second-degree murder charge Friday, police said in a news release.

Detectives said Hubbard killed Shanell Malave, 26, who was found unresponsive in a bed in her Magnolia Drive home on May 24, 2011.

Police said she had been strangled or smothered.

Malave was pronounced dead by a physician assistant in the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Malave had worked as a phone operator at Stony Brook University Medical Center.

Hubbard was being held overnight at the Riverhead jail, police said. It was unclear Thursday whether he had retained an attorney.