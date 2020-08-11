Police are searching for a man on a bicycle who they said exposed himself to one 9-year-old girl and then minutes later grabbed her sister, also 9, before being scared off by her screams Monday evening in Merrick.

The two girls were uninjured, police said.

Nassau County police said First Squad detectives are now searching for the man, believed to be in his 20s.

Police said the incidents occurred around 7:15 p.m. near the corner of Petit Avenue and Webster Street.

The first girl was headed to her grandmother’s house on a bicycle when police said she saw the man, also on a bicycle, "intentionally exposing himself to her." She then fled, police said, heading home to tell her parents about the incident.

Minutes later, police said, the girl’s sister encountered the same man as she headed home from the grandmother’s house — only as she attempted to pass on her bicycle police said the man "lunged at her," grabbing her shoulders and attempting to pull down her pants.

The girl screamed and was able to get away, police said. She also rode home to tell her parents what had happened.

Police said the man wore a black shirt, red pants, black sneakers and what was described as a paper mask covering his mouth.

His bicycle was described as possibly being black with a white stripe and police said it may be motorized.

He was last seen headed westbound on Webster Street.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident or the man to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.