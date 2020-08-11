TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
SEARCH
76° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Nassau police searching for man who exposed himself to girl, 9, and attacked her sister in Merrick

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Police are searching for a man on a bicycle who they said exposed himself to one 9-year-old girl and then minutes later grabbed her sister, also 9, before being scared off by her screams Monday evening in Merrick.

The two girls were uninjured, police said.

Nassau County police said First Squad detectives are now searching for the man, believed to be in his 20s.

Police said the incidents occurred around 7:15 p.m. near the corner of Petit Avenue and Webster Street.

The first girl was headed to her grandmother’s house on a bicycle when police said she saw the man, also on a bicycle, "intentionally exposing himself to her." She then fled, police said, heading home to tell her parents about the incident.

Minutes later, police said, the girl’s sister encountered the same man as she headed home from the grandmother’s house — only as she attempted to pass on her bicycle police said the man "lunged at her," grabbing her shoulders and attempting to pull down her pants.

The girl screamed and was able to get away, police said. She also rode home to tell her parents what had happened.

Police said the man wore a black shirt, red pants, black sneakers and what was described as a paper mask covering his mouth.

His bicycle was described as possibly being black with a white stripe and police said it may be motorized.

He was last seen headed westbound on Webster Street.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident or the man to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Karen Steinhaus, Phil Dalton, Huntington Councilwoman Joan Cergol, Huntington to upgrade parks, make beaches more accessible
A PSEG worker on the job on Middle LIers still without power as heat wave continues
President Donald Trump tosses the coin before the The 1600: Trump's new political football: Saving college grid season 
Antonio Ventre in Italy in 2017. Antonio Ventre: Tailor for the Nassau County police
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search