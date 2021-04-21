TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Crime

Man in sedan exposed himself to woman on Great Neck street, Nassau cops say

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Nassau police are searching for a man they said exposed himself in front of a woman Wednesday in Great Neck.

The woman, 47, told police she was walking at 8:30 a.m. on southbound on Great Neck Road when she heard whistling coming from a dark-colored four-door sedan. She then saw the man drive slowly next to her and expose himself, police said.

The victim was able to take a photo of the man before she walked toward the entrance of an H-Mart on Great Neck Road, police said. She told police the man turned west on Northern Boulevard.

Police said the man is heavy set and in his 50s. He had a gray beard and was wearing a blue jacket, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. Callers will remain anonymous.

