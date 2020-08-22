Nearly two weeks after a man exposed himself to two bike-riding 9-year-old sisters —and tried to pull one of the girl's pants down — in Merrick, Nassau police said Saturday they had arrested a suspect.

Alex Ramirez, 26, of Freeport, was charged with attempted sexual abuse and two counts of public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child. His arraignment is set for Saturday, police said.

It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.

The first girl was on her way to her grandmother's house around 7:15 p.m. Aug. 10 when she saw a man sitting on his bicycle "intentionally exposing himself to her" on the corner of Petit Avenue and Webster Street, police said in a statement.

She returned home to tell her parents. But about two minutes later, her sister — returning to their home from their grandmother's house — saw the same man, police said.

He lunged at her, police said, "grabbing her shoulders, stopping her" and trying to pull her pants down. The girl yelled and escaped, riding home to tell her parents, police said.