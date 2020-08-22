TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
83° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Freeport man exposed himself to two 9-year-old sisters, Nassau police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Nearly two weeks after a man exposed himself to two bike-riding 9-year-old sisters —and tried to pull one of the girl's pants down — in Merrick, Nassau police said Saturday they had arrested a suspect.

Alex Ramirez, 26, of Freeport, was charged with attempted sexual abuse and two counts of public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child. His arraignment is set for Saturday, police said.

It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.

The first girl was on her way to her grandmother's house around 7:15 p.m. Aug. 10 when she saw a man sitting on his bicycle "intentionally exposing himself to her" on the corner of Petit Avenue and Webster Street, police said in a statement.

She returned home to tell her parents. But about two minutes later, her sister — returning to their home from their grandmother's house — saw the same man, police said.

He lunged at her, police said, "grabbing her shoulders, stopping her" and trying to pull her pants down. The girl yelled and escaped, riding home to tell her parents, police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Barbara Gant-Johnson, a school registered nurse, looks at School nurses ready for first kids, first cough
David Kilmnick with Hillary Clinton the night she Brown: LI delegates navigate strange new party conventions
Newsday's Steve Langford on Thursday met with workers Beach ambassadors act as safety envoys during pandemic
Demonstrators Tuesday at Oyster Bay town hall protest State law preempts local law viability of homeless shelter, lawyers say
Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives investigate an Cops: Armed man fires shot after robbing Dunkin'
The Oyster Bay-East Norwich School was hosting a 'Zoom bombing' disrupts school district meeting
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search