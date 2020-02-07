Police seek man who they say exposed himself, pointed handgun   

Police are searching for a man, believed to be driving a black four-door Mercedes-Benz, who they said exposed and fondled himself to women on three different occasions this week, in one case also pointing a handgun at a victim and demanding money.

Nassau County police said the incidents occurred in Valley Stream and Garden City South on Tuesday and Thursday and now are asking anyone with information regarding the suspect or similar unreported incidents to call either 911 or Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Fifth Squad detectives said the first incident occurred Tuesday at about 4:20 p.m. on East Beverly Parkway when a 17-year-old, on her way home from Valley Stream Central High School, was approached by the man in a black, four-door vehicle, asking directions. As he did, police said, the teen saw he was exposed and fondling himself, and she then fled, calling 911.

About 40 minutes later, police said, a 56-year-old woman walking her dog on Brixton Road South in Garden City South was approached by a man in a black four-door Mercedes who also was seen exposed and fondling himself. The victim also fled the scene, went home and called 911, police said.

On Thursday, police said, a 47-year-old woman was approached by a man in a black four-door car as she walked along Grove Street in Valley Stream at about 4:15 p.m. This time, police said, the man displayed the handgun in addition to exposing himself, then pointed the handgun at her demanding cash, all as he fondled himself.

The victim fled, calling 911.

Police said the suspect is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old.