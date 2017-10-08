A Roosevelt man was arrested for allegedly firing a shot from a handgun into the air in his backyard, Nassau County police said.
There were no injuries.
Police said the incident occurred about 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the rear yard of the home on West Fulton Avenue, but that information about why the man might have been firing the gun was not immediately available.
Police said Aaron Mingo, 39, is charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of reckless endangerment. He is scheduled for arraignment Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.
According to detectives, Nassau County ShotSpotter registered a shot being fired at the home, and responding officers recovered a shell casing in the backyard.
Police said the officers at the scene interviewed Mingo and “determined that he had shot a round off in his yard.”
Mingo was arrested at the house without incident, police said.
