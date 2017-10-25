Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 64° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    CrimeLong Island

    Man found fatally shot in West Babylon, Suffolk police say

    Updated
    By  bill.murphy@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    Suffolk County police respond to a fatal shooting

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    Suffolk County police respond to a fatal shooting on Tuesday night, Oct. 24, 2017, in West Babylon.  (Credit: Paul Mazza)

    A West Babylon man was found shot to death outside his vehicle Tuesday, Suffolk County police said.

    Officers responding to a report of gunshots found Ricardo Tross, 22, on North Arizona Road near Delaware Road in West Babylon about 8:25 p.m., police said.

    He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

    Detectives asked anyone with information about the fatality to call the Homicide...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Suffolk County police are seeking the public's help Cops: Burglar used hose to climb into shop Cops: 3 teens face charges in vehicle thefts

    Three Nassau County teens charged in a stolen car case have now been linked to

    Nassau police on Sunday said the human remains Sources: Officials believe MS-13 killed teen

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK