A West Babylon man was found shot to death outside his vehicle Tuesday, Suffolk County police said.
Officers responding to a report of gunshots found Ricardo Tross, 22, on North Arizona Road near Delaware Road in West Babylon about 8:25 p.m., police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Detectives asked anyone with information about the fatality to call the Homicide...
