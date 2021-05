A man whose identity has yet to be released was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound on Friday evening in a Hempstead neighborhood, Nassau police said.

The man's body was found on James L. L. Burrell Avenue at about 5:40 p.m., police said.

No additional details were issued.

Anyone who can help detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.