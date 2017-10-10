A Long Beach man wanted in connection with a drug investigation has been arrested and illegal drugs seized from his home, Nassau police said Tuesday.
Lamb Beckerman, 46, was arraigned Tuesday on eight felony counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and 14 felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, authorities said. He was held Tuesday night pending bail of $25,000 bond or $15,000 cash.
He was represented by the Legal Aid Society, which has a policy of not commenting in the early stages of a case.
According to the police complaint filed against Beckerman, he sold and possessed black tar opium and cocaine on various days over the summer in Long Beach. The evidence against him includes audio and video recordings, the complaint said.
Nassau police said Beckerman was spotted by Freeport officers and members of the Long Island Heroin Task Force on Shore Road in Long Beach on Monday afternoon.
Armed with a search warrant, investigators then searched his home on East Broadway and found cocaine, black opium, psilocybin, concentrated cannabis, LSD and cash, police said.
