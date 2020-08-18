A 16-year-old girl was harassed by a man who brushed up against her, touched her hair and whispered in her ear in a Coram grocery store on Aug. 10, Suffolk police said.

Police are searching for the man and anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the incident can collect a cash reward of as much as $5,000 through the Crime Stoppers program.

The man suspected of harassing the girl at a Stop & Shop on Middle Country Road wore a white tank top and baseball cap, police said. They also are seeking his companion, who wore a white T-shirt and shorts, as he may be a witness.

Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously at 800-220-TIPS, with a mobile app downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com.