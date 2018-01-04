Three robbers, all wearing black masks, demanded money from a man getting out of a vehicle outside his Baldwin home Tuesday night, Nassau police said Wednesday.

They approached the victim, 57, about 11:40 p.m. on Thomas Avenue as he got out of his Hyundai Sante Fe, and one of them brandished his gun and repeated the demand for money, police said.

But when the victim refused, the robbers ran off, south toward Central Avenue, police said.

All three suspects appeared to be between 17 and 22 years old, police said. The armed robber wore black clothing and bluejeans and was about 5-feet-10-inches tall, authorities said. The other two wore all black clothing and appeared to be 5-feet-7-inches tall, with thin builds, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.