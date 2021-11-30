A man running across a Hempstead street late Monday night died after he was struck by a NICE bus, Nassau police said in a statement.

The victim, 35, whose identity was withheld, was running south on Main Street at about 11:06 p.m. when he was hit by the bus headed west on Columbia Street.

Police said he "suffered serious body trauma" and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A spokesman for the bus company was not immediately available.

No other injuries were reported, the police said, adding the investigation has yet to finish.