Long IslandCrime

Shots fired into Coram home, man seriously hurt, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police on the scene of a

Suffolk County police on the scene of a shooting on Sequoia Drive in Coram Tuesday night. Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 28-year-old Shirley man was in serious but stable condition after being shot twice Tuesday evening inside a home in Coram, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Dondre Jackson suffered the wounds after "several shots" were fired into the home on Sequoia Drive around 8 p.m.

Jackson was transported via private vehicle to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson, then was transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

Sixth Squad detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 631-854-8652 or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

