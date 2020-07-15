A 28-year-old Shirley man was in serious but stable condition after being shot twice Tuesday evening inside a home in Coram, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Dondre Jackson suffered the wounds after "several shots" were fired into the home on Sequoia Drive around 8 p.m.

Jackson was transported via private vehicle to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson, then was transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

Sixth Squad detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 631-854-8652 or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.