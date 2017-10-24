A man wearing a fedora, a sports jacket and neck brace was captured on video when he stole a $48,850 watch from a store in Huntington Station, police said.
The man walked into Tourneau in the Walt Whitman Shops on Oct. 2 and asked to try on a Rolex Sky-Dweller watch, Suffolk County police said.
He put on the watch, ran out of the store and jumped into a waiting gray Toyota Prius, driven by another man, with Pennsylvania license plates, police said.
Police are now circulating photos of the man and asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest, police said.
