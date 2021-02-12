TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Driver charged with DWI in fatal Riverhead collision, police say

Riverhead police responded to a crash in which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday night and later died, police said. Credit: Stringer News Service

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A man walking near West Main Street in Riverhead was struck by a vehicle Thursday night and later died, and the driver was charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

Matthew Nemschick, 54, of Mattituck, was arrested after the crash, which occurred near 953 West Main St. around 10:05 p.m., police said.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Anyone who saw the crash should call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

