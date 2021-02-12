A man walking near West Main Street in Riverhead was struck by a vehicle Thursday night and later died, and the driver was charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

Matthew Nemschick, 54, of Mattituck, was arrested after the crash, which occurred near 953 West Main St. around 10:05 p.m., police said.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Anyone who saw the crash should call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential.